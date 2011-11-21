UPDATE 2-Netflix to sell convertible debt, shares fall

* Netflix agrees to issue $200 mln in notes to TCV

* Deal requires Netflix to raise $200 mln by selling stock

* Netflix shares slip 2.5 percent after hours (Adds details on capital raising, TCV, updates share price)

Nov 21 Video rental company Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) said late on Monday that it agreed to sell $200 million of convertible debt to long-time backer Technology Crossover Ventures to raise new capital.

Netflix has lost about two-thirds of its market value since the company's shares touched a high of almost $300 in July.

The company, which had $159.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of September, has struggled to renegotiate video content deals. It has also lost subscribers and warned of a first-quarter loss. [ID:nN1E79M0AZ]

TCV will receive zero-coupon notes, due in 2018, that convert to Netflix common stock at a price of about $85.80 per share.

The deal requires Netflix to raise at least $200 million by selling common stock to other, unaffiliated investors, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Netflix fell 2.5 percent to $70.61 in extended trade on investor concerns that shareholdings will be diluted by new stock that would hit the market.

TCV, a leading venture capital firm, has been an investor in Netflix for many years. TCV co-founder Jay Hoag is on Netflix's board.

TCV also has investments in Groupon (GRPN.O), Facebook and Electronic Arts ERTS.O. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore and Alistair Barr in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel and Steve Orlofsky)