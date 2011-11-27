Hedge fund T2 sees Netflix stock doubling - Barron's

Nov 27 Netflix ( NFLX.O ) stock could double in a few months as its streaming business grows and it becomes an attractive buyout target, Barron's said on Sunday.

It quoted Whitney Tilson, head of hedge fund firm T2 Partners, as saying although the video rental company's overall subscriber count dropped in the third quarter, the streaming business continues to grow "nicely" with gross subscriber additions rising 30-40 percent year over year, each quarter.

Tilson told the business weekly that Wall Street is too negative on Netflix, whose stock has plummeted from a high of $304.79 on July 13 to $68.50 last week.

"There's too much noise and there are so many moving pieces. Our bet is, even though they'll lose money the next couple of quarters, people will be surprised at how resilient the subscriber base turns out to be."

Tilson said T2 has invested about 4 percent of its $150 million portfolio in Netflix.

Barron's noted the company's stock trades for just 16 times this year's projected earnings and one times revenue. But it said Tilson believes the stock could double in a couple of months with some good news.

Tilson also believes downside has been capped because Netflix is more than ever an attractive buyout target, given how cheap its stock has become.

The weekly said Tilson's theory was based on the belief that Netflix's high fixed cost to acquire content meant it would have to make one of three painful decisions -- cut back on content, raise prices or invest more and hurt profit.

The company chose to raise prices and although it has resulted in lost subscribers, Tilson believes that was the right thing to do.

A recent dilutive stock and bond offering was also right as it resolves any concern of a cash crunch, Tilson told Barron's. (Writing by Steve James; Editing by Dale Hudson)