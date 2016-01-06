版本:
2016年 1月 7日 星期四

Netflix launches in India, plans start at 500 rupees

Jan 6 Netflix Inc launched operations in India on Wednesday, with plans starting at 500 rupees ($7.50) per month.

The video-streaming service will also offer two other plans priced at 650 rupees and 800 rupees, it announced on its website. (nflx.it/1IyMY2e)

($1 = 66.7062 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

