Indonesia's Telkom says in talks to team up with Netflix

JAKARTA, April 17 U.S. video streaming service
provider Netflix is in talks with Indonesia's top
telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom)
to roll out its service in the country, a spokesman at the
Indonesian company said.
The U.S. company has made an aggressive push globally, but
faced problems such as tough local competition and regulatory
hurdles in several major Asian markets. In Indonesia, a country
of 250 million people, Netflix ran afoul of the film censorship
board last year for carrying content deemed inappropriately
violent or sexual.
The communications ministry of Indonesia, home to the
world's largest Muslim population, had also demanded that
Netflix set up a office in the country and pay local taxes.
While state-controlled Telkom had blocked Netflix, the
service was still available in Indonesia via WiFi connections
and other carriers.
Telkom is now negotiating a partnership agreement with
Netflix and hopes to complete the process next month, Arif
Prabowo, vice president for corporate communication at Telkom,
said in a text message.
Telkom was previously concerned that Netflix carried
"content that has a negative element", Prabowo said.
"If we work together, that means we would know and can be
responsible for the content broadcast by Netflix."
Teaming up with Netflix would expand Telkom's content
offering, Prabowo added. "The choices for our customers will be
more varied."
A Netflix spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)