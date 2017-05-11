Netflix adds 400 jobs in Europe

May 11 Netflix Inc said it would create
400 jobs in its new European customer service hub in Amsterdam,
as the U.S. video streaming pioneer expands around the world.
The service hub, which opened this week, will initially
employ 170 people. The number is expected to grow to 345 by the
end of the year and surpass 400 by 2018-end. (nflx.it/2popXiq)
The company has expanded around the world over the last few
years, betting that its U.S. formula would pay off in other
countries.
Netflix has committed more than $1.75 billion to European
productions for five years since entering the market in 2012.
The company, whose original shows include "13 Reasons Why"
and "House of Cards", said on Thursday that at least six new
original European series would be announced by the end of 2017,
including a German production, "Dogs of Berlin", which is set to
go on floors in 2018.
The new hub, which is an addition to Netflix's internal
service centers in the United States and Japan, caters to
customers across 11 European countries, including the UK and
Denmark.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)