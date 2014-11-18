版本:
Netflix to launch in Australia, New Zealand in March

Nov 18 Video streaming service provider Netflix Inc said it would expand into Australia and New Zealand in March.

Netflix, which will offer original shows such as "Marco Polo" and "BoJack Horseman", said details on pricing, programming and supported devices would be available later.

With more than a quarter of its 53 million customers outside the United States in the quarter ended September, Netflix is looking to expand its international business to reach new viewers and increase its buying clout with content providers. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
