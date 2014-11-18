Netflix to launch in Australia, New Zealand in March

BRIEF-CenturyLink says on April 27 unit sold $575 mln of its 6.75% notes due 2057
* On April 27, co's unit Qwest Corp sold $575 million aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 6.75% notes due 2057 - SEC filing
Nov 18 Video streaming service provider Netflix Inc said it would expand into Australia and New Zealand in March.
Netflix, which will offer original shows such as "Marco Polo" and "BoJack Horseman", said details on pricing, programming and supported devices would be available later.
With more than a quarter of its 53 million customers outside the United States in the quarter ended September, Netflix is looking to expand its international business to reach new viewers and increase its buying clout with content providers. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* On April 27, co's unit Qwest Corp sold $575 million aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 6.75% notes due 2057 - SEC filing
CALGARY, Alberta, May 5 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc reported a first-quarter profit on Friday that slightly beat analyst forecasts, but said it would wait before deciding whether to reinstate its dividend given the instability in the oil market.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.