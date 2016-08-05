版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 6日

Alibaba says it is not making an investment in Netflix

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 5 Alibaba Group Holding Inc is not making an investment in Netflix Inc, Alibaba spokesman Bob Christie told Reuters on Friday.

Christie was responding to market rumors about a possible deal between the Chinese e-commerce company and the U.S. video service. (Reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by Richard Chang)

