Netflix offers employees a year of parental leave

year of paid maternity and paternity leave for employees to care
for a newborn or newly adopted child, significantly raising the
bar for parental benefits in corporate America.
In a blog post, the video streaming company said parents
could take off as much time as they wanted during the first year
after a child's birth or adoption.
Parents can return to work part-time, full-time or return and
then go back to work as needed, the company said.
The change, which the company called an "unlimited" leave,
will eliminate the need for employees to request state or
disability pay because they will continue to be paid their
regular salary.
"Netflix's continued success hinges on us competing for and
keeping the most talented individuals in their field," Tawni
Cranz, Netflix's Chief Talent Officer, said in the post.
"Experience shows people perform better at work when they're not
worrying about home."
The Netflix policy far exceeds typical such leave at large
U.S. corporations. Compared to other developed countries, the
United States lags behind in benefits it offers expecting
parents.
The U.S. Family and Medical Leave Act entitles employees to
take up to 12 weeks of unpaid time off a year in the event of a
birth, adoption or the arrival of a foster child.
Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday in a blog post it
would increase its paid parental leave to 12 weeks for all its
employees who become parents of new children.
Microsoft currently, in addition to eight weeks of fully
paid maternity disability leave, gives an additional 12 weeks of
parental leave, of which eight weeks are unpaid.
Last month the U.S. Navy tripled the paid time off offered to
new mothers in the Navy or Marine Corps, from six weeks to 18
weeks.
