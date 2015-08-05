REFILE-UPDATE 1-Netflix's year-long parental leave raises bar for U.S. employers

(Adds dropped "of" in 10th paragraph)
Aug 5 Netflix Inc is offering up to a
year of paid maternity and paternity leave for employees to care
for a newborn or newly adopted child, significantly raising the
bar for parental benefits in corporate America.
In a blog post, the video streaming company, which employs
about 2,200 people, said parents could take off as much time as
they wanted during the first year after a child's birth or
adoption.
Parents can return to work part-time, full-time or go back
to work as needed, the company said.
The change, which the company called an "unlimited" leave,
will eliminate the need for employees to request state-funded
leave or disability pay because they will continue to be paid
their regular salaries.
"Netflix's continued success hinges on us competing for and
keeping the most talented individuals in their field," Netflix
Chief Talent Officer Tawni Cranz said in the post. "Experience
shows people perform better at work when they're not worrying
about home."
The Netflix policy far exceeds typical leave at large U.S.
corporations. The national norm averages about 30 days paid
leave, according to Mary Tavarozzi, a senior consultant with
benefit consultant group Towers Watson.
While it could push some companies to follow in its
footsteps, for others it will not be possible. Top tech firms
are among the leaders in offering greater benefits to attract
new talent. Facebook offers four months of paid leave for
parents, while Google Inc offers at least 18 weeks of
paid maternity leave.
"We've seen many employers expanding their amount of paid
leave available, but it would be a small number of industries
with a relatively small-to-medium size population that could
afford to do something as extensive as Netflix," said Tavarozzi.
According to a Towers Watson survey, adequate paid time off
is the third-most-important issue for employees, behind
compensation and medical coverage.
Terri Rhodes, chief executive of the Disability Management
Employer Coalition, a lobbying group that represents employers,
called the move a "game changer." She said it would not be a
significant cost for other employers to add several more weeks
to their current paid leave.
Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday in a blog post
that it would increase its paid parental leave to 12 weeks for
all employees becoming parents of newborn or adopted children.
In addition to eight weeks of fully paid maternity
disability leave, Microsoft currently gives an additional 12
weeks of parental leave, of which eight weeks are unpaid.
One issue with parental leave programs is creating an
environment in which employees feel comfortable taking the time
offered, said Rich Fuerstenberg, a senior partner at Mercer.
"This could be symptomatic of a broader cultural shift," he
said. "Companies are moving away from hard and fast rules to
whatever the employee and supervisor agree to is fine."
Compared with other developed countries, the United States
lags in benefits it offers expecting parents.
The U.S. Family and Medical Leave Act entitles employees to
take up to 12 weeks of unpaid time off annually in the event of
a birth, adoption or arrival of a foster child.
According to a 2013 report from the Pew Research Center,
Estonia offers the most paid time off for parental leave, about
two years. Hungary offers at least one and a half years of paid
leave.
