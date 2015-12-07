Netflix content head says to double own shows next year

Dec 7 Netflix Inc will focus on
developing its own content next year and nearly double the
number of original shows to 31 from 16, Chief Content Officer
Ted Sarandos said on Monday.
The video-streaming company has 10 feature films, 30 kids'
series, about a dozen feature documentaries, 10 stand-up
specials and two documentary series in various stages of
production, Sarandos said at the UBS Global Media and
Communications Conference in New York.
"This is programming that people want to watch," Sarandos
said, noting that Netflix shows got nominations for Emmy, Oscar
and Golden Globe last year.
The company, known for original shows such as "Orange is the
New Black" and "House of Cards", is also pulling back from
signing deals with U.S. movie studios with the exception of Walt
Disney Co, Sarandos said.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Jessica
Toonkel in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)