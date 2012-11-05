版本:
2012年 11月 5日

Netflix adopts poison pill

Nov 5 Video rental company Netflix Inc adopted a poison pill to block hostile takeovers, days after billionaire investor Carl Icahn disclosed a 10 percent stake in the company.

The shareholder rights plan is not intended to interfere with any merger, tender or exchange offer or other business combination approved by the board, Netflix said in a statement.

