REFILE-UPDATE 3-Netflix adopts poison pill defense after Icahn stake

* Plan has 10 percent trigger
* Defense lasts for three years
* Netflix shares up 1 pct
* Poison pill a common strategy in response to Icahn
By Lisa Richwine
Nov 5 Netflix Inc adopted a poison pill
defense against a hostile takeover, days after activist investor
Carl Icahn disclosed a stake in the video rental company.
The move is aimed at preventing an outsider who lacks
Netflix board approval from accumulating a stake of 10 percent
or more, the company said in a statement. The board approved the
provision on Friday. It remains in effect for three years.
The poison pill is a common strategy used by companies in
response to Icahn.
On Wednesday, Icahn disclosed that he had amassed control of
10 percent of Netflix shares, but most of his purchases were in
the form of call options. The billionaire, who is known for
shaking up management, said he saw Netflix as an attractive
acquisition target for a number of companies.
The poison pill defense "is intended to protect Netflix and
its stockholders from efforts to obtain control of Netflix that
the Board of Directors determines are not in the best interests
of Netflix and its stockholders," the company said in a
statement.
The plan is not intended to interfere with any merger,
tender or exchange offer, or other business combination approved
by the board, the company added.
Icahn was not immediately available to comment on Monday.
"If someone wants to acquire Netflix they don't need Icahn
to do it," said Michael Corty, an analyst with Morningstar, who
has a sell rating on Netflix.
Netflix has been the subject of periodic acquisition
speculation, with Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc
among the names that have surfaced.
Brett Harriss, an analyst with Gabelli & Co, said he
disagreed with the approach taken by Netflix in response to
Icahn. "We don't support poison pills. They serve to entrench
management and the board of directors to the expense of
shareholders," Harriss said. "It's frustrating to see the board
of directors respond this way."
Netflix was a Wall Street darling with red-hot growth that
boosted shares as high as $304 in July 2011. Many investors
soured on the company after it imposed an unpopular price rise
in the face of new competition, and increased spending on
content and an international expansion.
CEO Reed Hastings argues it is worth the investment to get
into foreign markets ahead of rivals. The company projects a
fourth-quarter loss due to start-up costs in four Nordic
countries.
Under the plan, Netflix is issuing one right for each
current share to common stockholders at the close of business on
Nov.2. If the provision is triggered, each right will allow
stockholders to buy one one-thousandth of a share of a new
series of participating prefered stock at an exercise price of
$350 per right.
Netflix shares were up 0.3 percent at $77.13 on Monday
morning on the Nasdaq.