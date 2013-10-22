UPDATE 2-Netflix CEO hopeful for deals with Comcast, others

BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 mln of medium-term notes
* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 million of medium-term notes
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Oct 21 Netflix Inc CEO Reed Hastings said on Monday he was hopeful the company would reach a deal with Comcast Corp and other pay television providers to offer his company's movie and TV streaming service through cable set-top boxes.
"I'm really hopeful we can do that with Comcast and others in the industry," Hastings told analysts on a video webcast after Netflix released quarterly earnings.
A Comcast spokeswoman had no comment on Hastings' remarks.
In September, Netflix announced it would be an option on TiVo Inc set-top boxes offered through pay television service Com Hem in Sweden and Virgin Media in Britain, allowing subscribers to watch the streaming service's shows and movies through an app without having to switch to another device.
Hastings, in an interview with Reuters, said he would like to reach similar arrangements with cable operators in the United States next year. The companies have been leery of potential competition from Netflix and other Silicon Valley newcomers.
Hastings said he believed U.S. cable operators would watch to see if the addition of Netflix helped Virgin, owned by John Malone's Liberty Global Plc, to sign up new customers.
"I think Virgin was willing to bet on their instinct that they should focus on a better experience," Hastings said. "If that works out, and they grow, then they will be very happy. And I think the other guys will follow."
LONDON, April 11 Royal Dutch Shell was aware that some of the payments it made to Nigeria for rights to an oilfield under a 2011 deal would go to a company associated with former Nigerian oil minister and convicted money launderer Dan Etete, it said in a statement to Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride-services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, fuel for the company's growth as it continues to compete fiercely with larger rival Uber Technologies Inc.