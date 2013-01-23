版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 05:18 BJT

Netflix surprises with profit on subscriber growth

Jan 23 Video subscription service Netflix Inc reported a quarterly profit as the company added subscribers in the United States and abroad.

The company reported on Wednesday $8 million in net income from October through December, or 13 cents per share. Revenue rose to $945 million. Netflix had earlier warned Wall Street that it expected a loss for the fourth quarter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐