版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 16日 星期四 04:24 BJT

Netflix reports quarterly net subscriber additions below forecast

Oct 15 Netflix Inc reported quarterly net subscriber additions below its forecast, sending the video streaming company's shares down 24 percent in extended trading.

Netflix net added 3.02 million customers worldwide in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, below its forecast of 3.69 million. (bit.ly/1sK5iPy)

The company's net income rose to $59.3 million, or 96 cents per share, in the quarter from $31.8 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 38 percent to $1.41 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐