CORRECTED-Netflix U.S. subscriber additions fall below estimates

(Corrects year-ago revenue in paragraph 4 to $1.41 billion from
$1.64 billion)
Oct 14 Video-streaming service provider Netflix
Inc reported U.S. subscriber additions below its own
forecast, even as international subscriber additions blew past
its estimates.
The company said on Wednesday it added 0.88 million U.S.
subscribers in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with
its forecast of 1.15 million.
Internationally, Netflix added 2.74 million subscribers
compared with its projection of 2.40 million.
Netflix, which produces shows such as "House of Cards" and
"Orange is the New Black", said revenue rose to $1.74 billion
from $1.41 billion a year earlier.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)