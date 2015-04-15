版本:
CORRECTED-Netflix subscriber additions top forecast

(Corrects per share figure in paragraph 4 to 38 cents from $38)

April 15 Netflix Inc's quarterly revenue jumped nearly 24 percent as the TV and movie streaming service provider added 4.88 million net subscribers worldwide, beating its own forecast of 4.05 million.

Shares of Netflix, producer of shows such as "House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black", rose about 13 percent after the bell.

Revenue rose to $1.57 billion from $1.27 billion, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1JL8nFk)

The company's net income slipped to $23.7 million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $53.1 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
