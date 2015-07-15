UPDATE 1-Strong subscriber growth boosts Netflix revenue; shares jump

(Adds details)

July 15 Video-streaming company Netflix Inc added more subscribers in the second quarter than it had projected, helped by aggressive expansion in overseas markets.

Shares of Netflix, which shook up Internet television with original shows such as "House of Cards", rose about 10.5 percent after the bell on Wednesday.

Net subscriber additions rose about 94 percent year-over-year to about 3.3 million in the second quarter, beating the company's forecast of 2.5 million.

Netflix has been aggressively building its overseas presence as its key U.S. market matures.

The company, which approved a 7-for-1 stock split in June, added 2.4 million customers in international markets in the quarter, taking its total to more than 65 million users worldwide.

Netflix forecast adding about 1.2 million customers in the United States in the current quarter. It also said it expected to add about 3.6 million subscribers worldwide.

Revenue jumped 22.7 percent to $1.64 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.34 billion a year earlier, the company said. (bit.ly/1TD548i)

The company's net income fell to $26.3 million, or 6 cents per share, from $71 million, or 16 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4 cents per share on revenue of $1.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Simon Jennings)