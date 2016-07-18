CORRECTED-Netflix's subscription additions miss expectations

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to "total streaming revenue" from "revenue" in paragraph 5)
July 18 Netflix Inc's U.S. and international subscription additions in the second quarter fell short of analysts' expectations as price hikes for its video streaming service put off customers.
The company said on Monday it added 1.52 million subscribers in its international markets, compared with the average analyst estimate of 2.1 million.
Netflix, whose popular original shows include "Orange is the New Black" and "House of Cards", said it added 160,000 subscribers in the United States in the quarter, compared with the estimate of 532,000, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
The company had forecast in April that subscriptions would increase by 500,000 in the United States and 2 million internationally in the second quarter.
Total streaming revenue rose to $1.97 billion in the second quarter from $1.48 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.