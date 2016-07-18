UPDATE 3-Netflix customer growth slows amid price hike, shares plunge

(Adds analyst comment, details from shareholder letter)
By Rishika Sadam and Lisa Richwine
July 18 Netflix Inc said it added fewer
video streaming subscribers than expected from April through
June as some customers canceled the service ahead of a price
increase, and the company's shares fell 16 percent.
The dominant subscription video service on Monday also
forecast slower-than-expected growth in U.S. and international
markets in the current quarter.
"We are growing, but not as fast as we would like or have
been," the company said in its quarterly letter to shareholders.
Netflix, which distributes popular original shows such as
"Orange is the New Black" and "House of Cards" along with movies
and TV shows from major Hollywood studios, signed up 1.7 million
new customers in the quarter that ended in June. It had
projected 2.5 million.
The company has been phasing in price hikes for existing
customers by $1 or $2 per month. Cancellations "ticked up
slightly and unexpectedly" in early April amid press coverage
about the coming increases, the Netflix letter said.
For the current quarter, the company predicted it will add
300,000 U.S. subscribers and 2 million in markets outside the
United States. That includes "an impact from the spectacle of
the Olympics," the company said.
Analysts on average expect Netflix to sign up 774,000 new
subscribers in the United States and 2.85 million in the
international markets, according to research firm FactSet
StreetAccount.
Netflix shares dropped to $84.40 in after-hours trading from
a close of $98.81. The company is prone to large stock price
swings as investors bet on the possible success of its mission
to redefine television viewing around the world.
"The shares are down because their domestic subscriber
growth slowed to a crawl ... and domestic profits fuel their
international losses," said Wedbush Securities analyst Michael
Pachter, who has an "underperform" rating on Netflix stock.
Netflix has launched in almost every country in the world.
It now faces the task of adapting the service to different
markets and cultures as competitors also rush in.
In the investor letter, Netflix said it continues to explore
options for starting a service in China but added:
"Unfortunately, this year the regulatory climate in China for
our service has become more challenging," noting that officials
in the country had shut down a Walt Disney Co streaming
service and an Apple Inc movie offering.
The company is also increasing its spending on movie and TV
content and is signing up more streaming deals as it faces
competition from services like Hulu and Amazon.com Inc's
Prime video.
In the June quarter, Netflix added 1.52 million subscribers
in its international markets and 160,000 subscribers in the
United States.
Netflix reported earnings per share of 9 cents, beating the
2 cents per share forecast by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Revenue reached $1.8 billion for the quarter.
"The earnings upside was from lower spending on technology
and marketing," Pachter said.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Bernard Orr)