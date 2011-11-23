U.S. judge sides with Netflix in antitrust lawsuit

BRIEF-Dilip Buildcon ties up with IBM for digital transformation
* Says ties up with IBM for digital transformation - SAP (HANA), cloud services and operational excellence Source text: http://bit.ly/2kHsuAZ Further company coverage:
Nov 22 A U.S. judge granted Netflix's (NFLX.O) bid to resolve all claims in its favor before trial in an antitrust class action, where plaintiffs had alleged Netflix reached an agreement with Wal-Mart (WMT.N) to divide the market for sales and online rentals of DVDs in the United States.
The ruling was issued on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Northern California. The class of plaintiffs had already reached a settlement with Wal-Mart.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Says ties up with IBM for digital transformation - SAP (HANA), cloud services and operational excellence Source text: http://bit.ly/2kHsuAZ Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.