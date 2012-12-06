UPDATE 1-Netflix says CEO comments triggered SEC action

* Company, Hastings get "Wells Notice"
* Hastings says hopes will be resolved quickly
* Shares down 1.4 pct after hours
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 6 Netflix Inc said
securities regulators plan to take action against the company
because of a Facebook post by Chief Executive Reed
Hastings that allegedly violated public disclosure rules, even
as Hastings dismissed the contention in a public letter to
shareholders on Thursday.
"We remain optimistic this can be cleared up quickly through
the SEC's review process," said Hastings, in the letter the
company submitted alongside a regulatory filing announcing the
receipt of a "Wells Notice" from U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission staff.
The notice informed Netflix that the SEC intends to bring a
civil action against the company because of comments Hastings
made on Facebook in July announcing that members of the online
video streaming service were watching more than one billion
hours of video a month.
Hastings said on Thursday that he did not believe the
Facebook posting was "material" information.
The Wells Notice means the SEC staff will recommend the full
commission pursue either a cease-and-desist action and/or a
civil injunction against Netflix and Hastings over the alleged
violation.
The point of contention is a July 3 post on Netflix's public
Facebook page, which was accessible to more than 244,000
subscribers to the page.
"Netflix monthly viewing exceeded 1 billion hours for the
first time ever in June," Hastings wrote in the post. According
to Hastings' letter Thursday night, the SEC believes that figure
is material information that should have been disclosed in a
press release or regulatory filing.
"First, we think posting to over 200,000 people is very
public, especially because many of my subscribers are reporters
and bloggers," Hastings said Thursday.
Netflix shares fell 1.4 percent to $85 in after-hours
trading.