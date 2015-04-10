Netflix seeks to raise share authorization in step to stock split

April 10 Netflix Inc is seeking to
increase its share authorization by nearly 30 times, the video
streaming service said in a filing with regulators.
The company is seeking shareholder approval to increase the
number of shares authorized to 5 billion from the current 170
million, a regulatory filing showed.
The move by Los Gatos, California-based Netflix, whose stock
has traded at above $300 for a year-and-a-half, indicates a
first step toward a possible stock split.
Netflix, whose shares closed at $454.57 on Friday on the
Nasdaq, was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre
Grenon)