Netflix seeks to raise share authorization in step to stock split

April 10 Netflix Inc is seeking to increase its share authorization by nearly 30 times, the video streaming service said in a filing with regulators.

The company is seeking shareholder approval to increase the number of shares authorized to 5 billion from the current 170 million, a regulatory filing showed.

The move by Los Gatos, California-based Netflix, whose stock has traded at above $300 for a year-and-a-half, indicates a first step toward a possible stock split.

Netflix, whose shares closed at $454.57 on Friday on the Nasdaq, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre Grenon)
