UPDATE 1-Netflix explores US cable options, snags Sony TV deal

Oct 14 Netflix Inc, in discussions to
expand its footprint with U.S. cable television operators, has
entered into its first series production deal with a major
Hollywood studio.
The company, which streamed political thriller "House of
Cards," said it has ordered a new psychological thriller series
from Sony Pictures Television and the creators of the FX legal
drama "Damages."
The 13-episode first season, from the unit of Sony Corp
, will premiere exclusively for Netflix members to watch
instantly, the company said on Monday.
"House of Cards," a sleek political drama from a small
production company led by actor Kevin Spacey, was released in a
similar manner by Netflix early this year. Its success with
critics elevated the stature of progamming delivered solely over
the Internet, a field that is attracting the biggest names in
Silicon Valley and a roster of A-list Hollywood stars.
Cable television operators have been leery of the potential
competition presented by Netflix and other Silicon Valley
newcomers, but that hesitation may be fading.
Netflix, which began as a video rental service, is
discussing with several U.S. cable operators the inclusion of
its streaming video service on their set-top boxes, a source
said on Monday, helping to boost the company's shares nearly 8
percent.
Netflix is in talks with companies including Comcast Corp
and Suddenlink Communications, said the person, who is
familiar with the discussions. The talks were first reported by
the Wall Street Journal.
A sticking point in discussions has been the direct
connection of the Netflix network to the cable companies'
internet service provider systems - a set-up that Netflix
believes will offer consumers the best experience.
Analysts said such video content deals with cable operators
have been anticipated. "I think these things are going to become
ubiquitous on television sets of the future," said Morningstar
analyst Michael Corty.
Nevertheless, he said shares of Netflix are "over-valued"
with most of the company's growth potential already priced into
the stock.
Netflix shares rose $23.51 to close at $324.36 on the Nasdaq
exchange.
Last month, two European cable companies -- Sweden's Com Hem
and Virgin Media in Britain -- struck deals to allow their
customers to access Netflix through Tivo set-top boxes.
Netflix Chief Financial Officer David Wells, speaking at a
Goldman Sachs investor conference last month, said that the
company was willing to strike similar deals with U.S. cable
companies.