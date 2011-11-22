UPDATE 1-Netflix shares hurt by bleak 2012 outlook

* Netflix says it sees loss for 2012
* Analysts welcome cash infusion
* Shares down 4 percent, rebounding from session lows
(Adds analyst comment, share price, background)
Nov 22 Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) shares dropped as
much as 7 percent on Tuesday after it warned of a loss for
2012, a move the prompted several Wall Street analysts to cut
their price targets for the online video and DVD rental
company.
Analysts at Caris, Janney, UBS and Wedbush Securities all
slashed their price targets for Netflix, citing the company's
outlook. It had previously said it anticipates a loss only in
the first quarter of 2012.
The problem, it said, is that it has recently lost a
"significant" number of customers, who objected to Netflix's
decisions to raise its prices and split up its streaming and
DVD business -- an idea it later dropped.
Shares were down 4 percent in morning Nasdaq trade, after
dropping as much as 7 percent to $69 in the session's opening
minutes.
"If we do not reverse the negative consumer sentiment
toward our brand, and if we continue to experience significant
customer cancellations and a decline in subscriber additions,
our results of operations including our cash flow will be
adversely impacted," it said.
Until it can start adding more net subscribers, it said
quarterly revenue would be relatively flat. For 2012, that
means it will post a loss, it said.
Netflix's outlook adjustment came in a late filing on
Monday, which said it had raised $400 million in new capital by
selling convertible debt to long-time backer Technology
Crossover Ventures and stock to funds managed by T.Rowe Price.
Most analysts welcomed the extra capital infusion as a form
of insurance as Netflix invests in buying and creating more
programming for its online video subscribers.
The Los Gatos, California, company has had a troubled
second half of the year during which it has lost about
two-thirds of its market value since its shares touched a high
of nearly $300 in July.
There have been a range of strategic missteps that have led
to more recent questions about its financial strength in the
face of rising content costs and competitive pressures from the
traditional cable and satellite TV companies.
Some on Wall Street appeared unhappy that Netflix did not
provide cleared 2012 guidance on its Oct. 24 quarterly
conference call. In a research note, Lazard analyst Barton
Crockett said investor relations had called the decision to
update its guidance in the filing a "clarification" to its
comments on the earlier conference call.
"At that time, Netflix punted when asked if they see losses
for the full year," Crockett said of last month's call.
(Reporting by Paul Thomasch and Yinka Adegoke in New York,
editing by Maureen Bavdek, Dave Zimmerman)