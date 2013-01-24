版本:
Netflix CEO interested in adding Sony movie content

Jan 23 Netflix Inc wants to bid for movies from Sony Corp to add to its online streaming service alongside films from Walt Disney Co, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said on Wednesday.

Speaking to analysts after the company's quarterly earnings report, Hastings said his appetite for securing exclusive rights to Sony movies after they leave theaters was "just like it was for Disney. It's strong."

"We're interested. We'll see how it works out," Hastings said.

In December, Netflix reached a deal to stream new Disney movies starting in 2016.
