'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' makes the Force a Netflix exclusive

LOS ANGELES Feb 13 The sixth and final season
of Lucasfilm's animated television series "Star Wars: The Clone
Wars" will be available exclusively on Netflix next
month, the video streaming service and Walt Disney Co's
ABC group said on Thursday.
Thirteen new episodes of "The Clone Wars" will premiere on
Netflix on March 7. The five earlier seasons, which previously
aired on Time Warner Inc's Cartoon Network, also will be
available on Netflix at that time, along with a feature film of
the same name.
This is the first time any "Star Wars" content has been
featured on Netflix's streaming service, and episodes will
include director's cuts that have never been seen on TV.
"The Clone Wars" is an Emmy-winning series set in George
Lucas' world of "Star Wars." Disney bought Lucas' company,
Lucasfilm, for $4.05 billion in 2012.
The final season, called "The Lost Missions," will see the
Force combat a rift within itself and deal with the growing
menace of Sith Lords and apprentices in the galaxy.
The "Star Wars" franchise has grossed more than $4.4 billion
at the worldwide box office since the first film was released in
1977. After the purchase of Lucasfilm, Disney announced three
new "Star Wars" films, the first of which will arrive in
theaters in December 2015.