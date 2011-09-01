UPDATE 3-Starz to pull content from Netflix as talks fail

* Starz to stop providing streaming content next year
* Netflix shares fall 8.7 pct after-hours
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 1 Starz
Entertainment will pull its movies and television shows from
Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) streaming service early next year,
depriving Netflix customers of online access to new releases
from two major Hollywood studios.
Pay-TV operator Starz, controlled by John Malone's Liberty
Media LSTZA.O LINTA.O, said on Thursday it had ended
negotiations aimed at renewing a deal that expires Feb. 28.
After that date, Starz will stop providing its content, which
includes exclusive rights to first-run Sony Corp (6758.T) and
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) movies, for streaming on Netflix.
Netflix shares were down 8.7 percent at $213 in after-hours
trade, from a close on the Nasdaq of $233.27.
The original online streaming rights are believed to have
been agreed for around $30 million a year four years ago,
people familiar with the deal have said. Many Wall Street
analysts expected a new deal for around 10 times the cost of
the original.
Starz, in a statement, called its decision "a result of our
strategy to protect the premium nature of our brand by
preserving the appropriate pricing and packaging" of its
content.
The news came the same day that an unpopular Netflix price
hike of as much as $6 per month took effect. The breakdown with
Starz was a surprise because investors had expected the parties
to reach a deal, said Brett Harriss, an analyst with Gabelli &
Co.
"Netflix just effectively raised prices by 60 percent, and
a big chunk of their content walked away," Harriss said.
Netflix spokesman Steve Swasey said the company was
"confident we can take the money we had earmarked for Starz
renewal next year, and spend it with other content providers to
maintain or even improve the Netflix experience."
Starz is the exclusive distributor of first-run Sony and
Disney movies on pay-TV in the United States under an agreement
that allows it to distribute the programming wholesale on
multiple platforms, including online streaming.
But Netflix -- which has grown faster than partners
expected -- triggered a deal clause in the first quarter when
it announced it now has more than 22.8 million subscribers in
the United States, of which nearly two-thirds were streaming
videos, sources told Reuters in June. [ID:nN1E75J1JD]
Under terms of the original contract, the trigger allowed
Sony to ask Starz for better financial terms, the sources had
said.
