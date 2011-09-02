UPDATE 4-Starz to pull content from Netflix as talks fail

* Starz to stop providing streaming content next year
* Netflix loses online movies from 2 major studios
* Netflix shares fall 8.7 pct after-hours
(Adds details on negotiations)
By Lisa Richwine and Yinka Adegoke
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 1 Starz
Entertainment will pull all of its movies and television shows
from Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) streaming service early next year,
depriving Netflix customers from online viewing of new releases
out of two major Hollywood studios.
Pay-TV operator Starz, controlled by John Malone's Liberty
Media LSTZA.O LINTA.O, said on Thursday it had ended talks
to renew a deal that expires Feb. 28. After that date, Starz
will stop providing its content, which includes exclusive
rights to first-run Sony Corp (6758.T) and Walt Disney Co
(DIS.N) movies, for streaming on Netflix.
Shares of Netflix were down 8.7 percent at $213 in
after-hours trade, from a close on the Nasdaq of $233.27.
Netflix was offering to pay somewhere in the $200 million
to $300 million range annually for rights to stream Starz
content, a source familiar with the negotiations said. Starz
balked at that offer, the source said.
Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings said in June it
"wouldn't be shocking" to pay up to $200 million, a figure some
analysts had predicted.
The original online streaming rights are believed to have
been agreed for around $30 million a year four years ago,
people familiar with the deal have said.
Starz, in a statement, called its decision to end talks
with Netflix "a result of our strategy to protect the premium
nature of our brand by preserving the appropriate pricing and
packaging" of its content.
The news came the same day that an unpopular Netflix price
hike of as much as $6 per month took effect. The breakdown with
Starz was a surprise because investors had expected the parties
to reach a deal, said Brett Harriss, an analyst with Gabelli &
Co.
"Netflix just effectively raised prices by 60 percent, and
a big chunk of their content walked away," Harriss said.
Thursday's announcement could open up the possibility that
Starz might now court another online streaming provider, such
as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) or Google Inc's Youtube (GOOG.O).
Starz was not immediately available for further comment.
Netflix spokesman Steve Swasey said the company was
"confident we can take the money we had earmarked for Starz
renewal next year and spend it with other content providers to
maintain or even improve the Netflix experience."
Netflix said Starz movies and shows account for just 8
percent of U.S. subscribers' viewing, and the company had
projected that to fall to 5-6 percent by the first quarter of
2012, right when the deal dies.
Starz is the exclusive distributor of first-run Sony and
Disney movies on pay-TV in the United States under an agreement
that allows it to distribute the programming wholesale on
multiple platforms, including online streaming.
But Netflix -- which has grown faster than partners
expected -- triggered a deal clause in the first quarter when
it announced it now has more than 22.8 million subscribers in
the United States, of which nearly two-thirds were streaming
videos, sources told Reuters in June. [ID:nN1E75J1JD]
Under terms of the original contract, the trigger allowed
Sony to ask Starz for better financial terms, the sources had
said.
Sony's content already was removed from the Netflix
streaming service while negotiations were underway.
Disney movies were accessible.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, editing by Robert MacMillan,
Matthew Lewis and Carol Bishopric)