Netflix shareholders OK share increase, company to pursue split

LOS ANGELES, June 9 Netflix Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved a massive increase in the number of shares the company is authorized to issue, the first step toward a possible stock split.

Chief Executive Reed Hastings said at the company's annual meeting that management will seek approval from the board of directors "in due course" to pursue a stock split, Netflix spokeswoman Anne Marie Squeo said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Diane Craft)