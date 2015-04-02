Netflix to premiere original series "Montauk" in 2016

April 2 Streaming video service provider Netflix Inc said it will premiere its next series, "Montauk", in 2016 as it looks to boost its original content in a highly competitive market.

The new drama series, set in 1980 Montauk, Long Island, is about a young boy who vanishes into thin air, Netflix said in a statement.

Netflix, which produces the Emmy-winning political thriller "House of Cards" and the comedy-drama "Orange Is the New Black," is trying to push further into original programming in an effort to gain a larger audience.

Time Warner Inc's HBO will launch a standalone service over the Internet this month, in time for the season premiere of "Game of Thrones", in a bid to challenge Netflix and Amazon.com Inc.

Netflix's "House of Cards" made history in 2013 when it became the first online series to win three Emmys and established Netflix as a leader in original entertainment.

Netflix said "Montauk" will have eight one-hour long episodes and will be written and directed by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.

The Duffer brothers recently directed their first feature film "Hidden", about a family that takes refuge in a fallout shelter to avoid a dangerous outbreak.

Netflix shares were up marginally at $413.80 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)