Netflix hikes subscription rate by $1 to $9.99/month

BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Oct 8 Netflix Inc on Thursday hiked the subscription rate for its standard plan by $1.00 a month to $9.99 in the United States, the company's website showed.
The news sent shares of the video streaming company up more than 3 percent, reversing an earlier loss of 5 percent. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)