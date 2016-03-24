Netflix admits to downgrading video quality on AT&T, Verizon phones - WSJ

March 24 Netflix Inc said it had been
lowering the quality of its video for customers watching its
service on wireless networks such as AT&T and Verizon
Communications for more than five years, The Wall Street
Journal reported on Thursday.
The Journal quoted Netflix as saying it had limited its
videos to most wireless carriers across the globe, capping them
at 600 kiliobits-per-second, to "protect consumers from
exceeding mobile data caps." (bit.ly/1UPgJTv)
The company also said that it does not throttle videos for
T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp users because
they had "more consumer friendly policies," the Journal
reported.
"We're outraged to learn that Netflix is apparently
throttling video for their AT&T customers without their
knowledge or consent," Jim Cicconi, AT&T senior executive vice
president of external and legislative affairs wrote in an email.
Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)