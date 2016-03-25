UPDATE 1-Netflix admits to downgrading video quality on AT&T, Verizon phones - WSJ

(Adds Netflix comments)
March 24 Netflix Inc said it had been
lowering the quality of its video for customers watching its
service on wireless networks such as AT&T and Verizon
Communications for more than five years, The Wall Street
Journal reported on Thursday.
The company also said that it does not downgrade videos for
T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp users because
they had "more consumer friendly policies," the Journal added.
In response to requests for comment, Netflix said it had
posted a blog on Thursday. In the blog, it said it had limited
its video quality for mobile viewers globally, capping them at
600 kilobits-per-second, to protect consumers from exceeding
mobile data caps. (nflx.it/25nWHo1)
The dominant online video company also said that it will
introduce a data-saver feature for mobile apps which will allow
users more control over their data usage while streaming on
mobile networks.
This feature is expected to be available to users sometime
in May, Netflix added.
"We're outraged to learn that Netflix is apparently
throttling video for their AT&T customers without their
knowledge or consent," Jim Cicconi, AT&T senior executive vice
president of external and legislative affairs wrote in an email.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sandra Maler)