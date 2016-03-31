版本:
2016年 4月 1日

U.S. FCC won't investigate Netflix throttling of some mobile consumers

WASHINGTON, March 31 The head of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday that video provider Netflix did not violate any U.S. regulations when it "throttled" the picture quality for AT&T and Verizon wireless customers and it has no plans to investigate.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler said Netflix's conduct is "outside" the FCC's net neutrality rules adopted last year, because the FCC is not regulating "edge providers" or websites. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by James Dalgleish)

