UPDATE 2-Netflix, Amazon sign content deals with Disney

Oct 31 Netflix (NFLX.O) and Amazon.com Inc
(AMZN.O) unveiled content deals with Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on
Monday, a sign of increased competition between the two
companies in the video streaming business.
Netflix said it extended its license agreement with ABC
Television Group, a division of Disney, to continue to stream
TV shows over the Internet.
With the extension of the existing license agreement,
Netflix will also add new TV show episodes from ABC Studios,
Disney Channel and the ABC Family to its existing library, it
said in a statement.
Netflix will now also carry episodes of ABC's "Switched at
Birth", "Alias" and prior-season episodes of Disney Channel's
animated series "Kick Buttowski".
Netflix will continue to carry every episode of ABC shows
such as "Lost", "Ugly Betty", "Grey's Anatomy" and "Desperate
Housewives", and a number of programs from the Disney Channel.
Amazon announced a new licensing agreement with Disney-ABC
Television Group that will allow Amazon Prime members to
instantly stream a broad selection of library content from ABC
Studios, Disney Channel, ABC Family and Marvel.
Amazon Prime costs $79 a year in the United States and
gives members free 2-day shipping along with free access to
almost 13,000 TV shows and movies from the company's Internet
streaming service.
