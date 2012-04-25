UPDATE 1-NetGear 1st-qtr results beat Street estimates

* Q1 adj EPS $0.73 vs est $0.68

April 25 Home networking products maker NetGear Inc's quarterly results beat market expectations, helped by demand for its service provider business.

Shares of the company, whose products allow home users and small businesses to connect across local area networks and the Internet, rose 5 percent to $35.52 in extended trade.

Net income rose to $25.1 million, or 65 cents per share, from $21.2 million, or 57 cents per share, last year.

Revenue at NeatGear, which competes with Cisco Inc's unit Linksys and Taiwan-based D-Link, rose 17 percent to $325.6 million.

Service provider business revenue was up 49 percent.

Excluding items, the company, which sells through distributors like Ingram Micro and Tech Data Corp , earned 73 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $318.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

NetGear, which also sells its products through retailers such as Best Buy, said it expects second-quarter revenue of $315 million to $330 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $320.3 million.

NetGear shares closed at $33.89 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.