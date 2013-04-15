版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 16日 星期二 05:07 BJT

Netgear estimates profit below analyst expectations

April 15 Network equipment maker Netgear Inc estimated first-quarter earnings and revenue below analysts' expectations, citing lower shipments.

The company cut its revenue estimate to $290 million-$295 million, from $290 million-$305 million.

It estimated adjusted earnings of 45 cents to 50 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 59 cents per share on revenue of $299.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Netgear closed at $30.88 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐