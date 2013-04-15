UPDATE 1-Netgear estimates profit below analyst expectations

April 15 Network equipment maker Netgear Inc
estimated first-quarter revenue and earnings below
analysts' expectations, citing lower-than-planned shipments of
its new network attached storage product.
Shares of Netgear fell as much as 8 percent in trading after
the bell. They closed at $30.88 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
"The late introduction (of ReadyNAS) was not expected to
have such an impact on revenue in the quarter," BWS Financial
analyst Hamed Khorsand told Reuters.
Netgear launched the latest ReadyNAS products on March 18,
towards the end of its first quarter ended March 31.
"Lower-than-planned shipments of the new ReadyNAS resulted
in an unfavorable mix of products shipped, which negatively
impacted our gross margins," Chief Executive Patrick Lo said.
"We are planning for a full recovery of supply for the
second quarter onwards," he said.
Netgear cut its revenue estimate to $290 million-$295
million, from $290 million-$305 million.
The company, which will report quarterly results on April
25, estimated adjusted earnings of 45 cents to 50 cents per
share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 59 cents per
share on revenue of $299.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.