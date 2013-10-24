Netgear forecasts revenue below estimates

Oct 24 Network equipment maker Netgear Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 7 percent in extended trading.

The company forecast revenue of $340-$355 million. Analysts on average were expecting $368.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Netgear's third-quarter profit fell 39 percent to $14.5 million, or 37 cents per share, from a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14.8 percent to $361.9 million.