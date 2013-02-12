Netgear forecasts revenue below analysts' estimates, shares fall

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
Feb 12 Network equipment maker Netgear Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates as telecom service providers cut spending, sending its shares down 7.5 percent after the bell.
The company forecast revenue of $290 million to $305 million for the first quarter. Analysts on average were looking for $317.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Netgear, which bought a part of Canadian wireless communication equipment maker Sierra Wireless Inc's mobile broadband business for $100 million last month, said it expected the first half of 2013 to be tempered by reduced spending from service providers.
The company's net income fell to $16.1 million, or 41 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $22.8 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 55 cents per share.
Revenue rose marginally to $310.4 million.
Analysts had expected earnings 54 cents per share on revenue of $307.6 million.
Shares of the San Jose, California-based company closed at $36.50 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.