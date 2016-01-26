版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 27日 星期三 00:29 BJT

Dutch Labour party wants gas exports cut before 2024 - party official

AMSTERDAM Jan 26 The Dutch Labour party, the junior partner in the coalition government, wants gas exports from the Netherlands to be cut more rapidly than currently planned, a party official told parliament on Tuesday.

Production at the Groningen gas field, Europe's largest, is being sharply reduced to reduce the risk of small earthquakes.

Member of parliament Frank Vos said the party would prefer exports were reduced in the 2018-2020 period, several years ahead of government plans.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐