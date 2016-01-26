Dutch Labour party wants gas exports cut before 2024 - party official

AMSTERDAM Jan 26 The Dutch Labour party, the junior partner in the coalition government, wants gas exports from the Netherlands to be cut more rapidly than currently planned, a party official told parliament on Tuesday.

Production at the Groningen gas field, Europe's largest, is being sharply reduced to reduce the risk of small earthquakes.

Member of parliament Frank Vos said the party would prefer exports were reduced in the 2018-2020 period, several years ahead of government plans.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch)