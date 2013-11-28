Dutch sound alarm about possible risks of e-cigarettes

* Health institute recommendation against use by pregnant
women
* Says concerned about lack of evidence on possible effects
* Proposed law to address packaging, health concerns
* E-cigarettes are fast growth market for tobacco companies
By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, Nov 28 The Dutch Health Ministry
sounded an early warning on Thursday about the possible health
risks of electronic cigarettes, announcing plans to clamp down
on labelling ahead of European regulations.
The move followed an analysis of existing scientific
research by the National Institute for Public Health, the
leading Dutch government health advisory body.
The institute said it was concerned about a lack of evidence
on the possible health effects of e-cigarettes, and said that as
a precaution, they should not be used by pregnant women or in
the vicinity of children.
Some health experts say e-cigarettes - battery-powered metal
tubes that turn nicotine-laced liquid into vapour - may be the
answer to helping millions of smokers to quit cigarettes and
thereby avoid the damaging health effects of smoke.
Smoking tobacco causes lung cancer and other chronic
respiratory diseases and is a major contributor to
cardiovascular disease, the world's number one killer.
Tobacco has an annual death toll of 6 million people, and
the World Health Organisation says that could exceed 8 million
by 2030 unless something urgent is done to stop people smoking.
All the top tobacco companies are investing in e-cigarettes,
which some analysts have predicted may outsell conventional
cigarettes in 10 years.
But they are far from universally accepted as a public
health tool - with some critics worried they will not break
nicotine addiction and may be a "gateway" to regular cigarettes
- and the fast-growing market is largely unregulated.
The Dutch institute also recommended banning flavour and
scent enhancers in e-cigarettes that contain nicotine because of
concerns they may attract children to smoking.
Citing the institute's findings, Dutch deputy health
minister Martin Van Rijn argued that e-cigarettes are as
addictive as tobacco cigarettes because they contain nicotine,
and he said there was no proof of claims by manufacturers that
they help smokers quit.
"There is insufficient scientific evidence to be able to say
whether the quantities of toxins in the exhaled air are
dangerous for bystanders," Van Rijn wrote in a letter to
parliament on Thursday.
FLASHING LIGHTS
"In advance of European regulations, I will take measures in
national legislation in regard to advertising, safety, quality
and labelling of e-cigarettes," the letter said.
Additional research will be conducted by the institute to
learn more about e-cigarettes, the ministry said.
The warning came as Britain signalled it would force tobacco
companies to scrap branded cigarette packaging on Thursday in an
attempt to reduce the number of children who may be drawn to
smoking by striking and brightly coloured packs.
The Dutch institute raised concerns on its website last week
that e-cigarettes are attractive to young people because of
bright colours, flashing lights and jewellery-like appearance.
Roughly 11 to 18 percent of Dutch smokers have tried the
e-cigarette, while about 5 percent said they use it regularly,
the ministry said.
Market consultant Euromonitor estimates the world market for
electronic cigarettes was more than $2 billion last year, with
the United States accounting for a quarter of that.
A few countries have banned them outright - such as Brazil,
Norway and Singapore - while others are opting for varying
degrees of regulation, in some cases including limits on
advertising and curbs on their use in public places.
Big tobacco companies are grappling with declining sales of
tobacco in a number of markets due to increasing government
regulation and more health-aware consumers, as well as smuggling
and an economic downturn.
Philip Morris International Inc, the maker of
Marlboro cigarettes, said this month it plans to enter the
e-cigarette market next year, saying it is the "greatest growth
opportunity".
Imperial Tobacco Group plans to launch two
electronic cigarettes in its new fiscal year.