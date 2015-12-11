Dutch economy to grow 2.1 pct in 2016, CPB agency says

AMSTERDAM Dec 11 The Netherlands' Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis said on Friday it expects the country's economy to grow by 2.1 percent in 2016, up from around 2.0 percent this year, as consumer consumption rises and unemployment falls.

In its previous forecast in September, the agency had forecast growth of 2.4 percent in 2016.

In a review of its outlook, the agency did not directly address or explain the difference, though it noted that plans to reduce gas production at the large Groningen gas field in the north of the country will reduce economic growth by 0.2 percent.

Forecasts by the bureau, known by its Dutch acronym CPB, are used by the government in crafting policy.

