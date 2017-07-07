FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google to power Dutch data centre with solar energy
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 中午12点20分 / 1 天前

Google to power Dutch data centre with solar energy

1 分钟阅读

AMSTERDAM, July 7 (Reuters) - Google will purchase all the electricity generated by the largest solar park in the Netherlands over the next decade to power a recently opened data centre housing thousands of servers, the U.S. internet company and energy provider Eneco said on Friday.

It is part of Google's ambition to switch its data centres and offices entirely to renewable energy this year, helped by the steep fall in prices for wind and solar energy.

The contract with Eneco, for which no financial details were disclosed, will supply renewable energy for "many months to come, maybe even years", Google's European energy manager Marc Oman said.

The agreement comes as the Netherlands makes a push to boost its renewable energy production and is investing 12 billion euros in 2017 in offshore wind farms.

The Eemshaven data centre, which cost roughly 600 million euros and opened in 2016, is one of four Google operates in Europe. (Reporting by Bart Meijer)

