Dutch court upholds Groningen 24 bcm/year gas output cap

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
AMSTERDAM Jan 5 A Dutch court on Thursday upheld a decision by the government to cap production at the Groningen gas field at 24 billion cubic metres (bcm) until Oct. 1, 2021.
The court was responding to requests for a preliminary injunction against the June decision, opposed by groups who would like to see production at Groningen reduced further or stopped.
Production at the field, Europe's largest, has been cut several times from 53.9 bcm in 2013 as criticism mounted that the Cabinet had failed to consider the risk to citizens from earthquakes caused by production. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination