Dutch government apologises for risky gas production

AMSTERDAM, March 2 The Dutch government
apologised on Monday for ignoring risks posed by earthquakes
caused by production of natural gas in the northern province of
Groningen.
The apology follows a report by the country's independent
Safety Board in February that found the government, together
with Royal Shell and Exxon, had put profits
before safety in exploiting the Groningen gas field, Europe's
largest.
"I am very sorry that the safety interests of Groningers did
not receive the attention they deserved," said Economic Affairs
Minister Henk Kamp. "Safety will now come first"
In February Kamp ordered production at the Gronignen field
to be cut by 16 percent for the first half of 2015, sending
prices in Northewest Europe surging. He is due to make another
decision on production at the field on July 1.
