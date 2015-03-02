REFILE-UPDATE 1-Dutch government says sorry for gas field causing quakes

(Refiles to restore dropped words in 8th paragraph, adds
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, March 2 The Dutch government
apologised on Monday for ignoring risks posed by earthquakes
caused by production of natural gas in the northern province of
Groningen.
The apology follows a Feb. 18 report by the country's
independent Safety Board that found that the government,
together with Royal Shell and Exxon, had put
profits before safety in exploiting the Groningen gas field,
Europe's largest.
"I am very sorry that the safety interests of Groningers did
not receive the attention they deserved," Economic Affairs
Minister Henk Kamp said. "Safety will now come first".
Kamp added that he would take "the necessary measures" to
address the problem, but did not specify what those measures
will be.
In February Kamp ordered production at the Groningen field
to be cut by 16 percent for the first half of 2015, sending
prices in northwest Europe surging. He is due to make another
decision on production at the field on July 1.
Parliament has demanded a debate with Kamp over the Safety
Board's findings on Tuesday.
Earthquakes were definitively linked to production at
Groningen in 1993, but they became more frequent and more
intense after production was increased in 2008.
Increased gas revenues provided an important buffer as Prime
Minister Mark Rutte's centrist Cabinet pursued unpopular
austerity policies.
After a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in 2012 -- greater than any
Shell and Exxon had forecast -- regulators warned the government
that citizens' safety was at risk and called for production to
be cut as quickly as possible.
But the government did not order a reduction in production
until last year, and did so modestly.
The Groningen field accounts for two thirds of Dutch gas
production and the Netherlands supplies about 15 percent of
Europe's total natural gas, providing an important alternative
to Russian gas.
In the wake of the Safety Board report, Dutch political
parties across the spectrum are calling for Groningen never to
return to former production levels, with left-leaning parties
seeking further cuts in production.
Provincial elections are scheduled March 18 in which Rutte's
coalition stands to lose support in the Dutch senate,
potentially undermining the Cabinet.
Shell and Exxon have so far set aside 1.2 billion euros
($1.3 billion) in compensation after 30,000 buildings were
damaged by recent earthquakes. No serious physical injuries have
been reported as a result of the quakes.
($1 = 0.8935 euros)
