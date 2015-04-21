版本:
Dutch econ min: Gas production in Groningen not over 36.4 bcm in 2015

AMSTERDAM, April 21 Dutch Economy Minister Henk Kamp said on Tuesday that production at the Groningen gas field, Europe's largest, will not exceed 36.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2015.

In a letter to parliament, Kamp said previously agreed caps on other clusters in the massive field would remain in place, even after an April 14 court ruling ordered production be stopped at the Loppersum cluster.

"These limitations remain in place. This means gas production in 2015 will not be higher that 36.4 bcm," he wrote. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by David Clarke)

