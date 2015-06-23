Dutch government cuts Groningen gas field production

THE HAGUE, June 23 Dutch Economy Minister Henk
Kamp ordered a further tightening of production at Groningen,
Europe's largest gas field, in response to a spate of
earthquakes that have caused extensive property damage in the
Netherlands' northernmost province.
Output at the field, the world's 10th largest, will be
capped at 13.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the second half of
this year, and at 30 bcm for the whole of 2015, Kamp said in a
statement on Tuesday adding that the country would import more
gas from January.
In February, output was cut to 16.5 bcm for the first half
of the year. That made for an annualised rate of 33 bcm, down
from 39.4 previously after the Dutch Safety Board said gas
companies and state regulators had failed to take the threat of
earthquakes seriously enough.
